PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers have gathered at Freedom Corner after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, the former Minneapolis officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

Dozens of people gathered at Freedom Corner in the Hill District to listen to the verdict, which was read around 5:05 p.m. Speeches are being given at Freedom Corner, and more than 100 people are later expected to march to Schenley Park.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan talked to people at Freedom Corner who said this is a moment of justice and change. But it is also, what leaders there are saying, the beginning of a change in America.

“I’m relieved because I was so afraid of what would happen if it did not come back guilty,” activist Randall Taylor said. “It is justice. I’m not saying people are going to belive in the system 100 percent, but at least we are taking some steps for being people able to regain confidence.”

There is a police presence, but officers have stayed at a distance. City officials told KDKA on Monday that they are ready for possible protests.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto released a statement following the verdict, saying:

“I was relieved to see that justice was served in the jury’s decision today finding Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges in the horrific murder last year of George Floyd. But I also realize that no verdict can bring back a life or eliminate the pain the Floyd family and so many Americans — especially in our Black community — continue to feel. We cannot erase centuries of systemic racism, and our efforts to uplift and support our minority neighbors must continue today and for years to come.”

Other state and local officials, including Sen. Bob Casey, reacted to the verdict.

