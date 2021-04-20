By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a pizza delivery driver was carjacked in Homewood.
The driver says he was making a delivery along Monticello Street when two men approached him with a gun and took his car.
The car was spotted through Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg.
Officers caught up to the car along Frankstown Avenue and chased after one of the men who ran from the car.
The man was taken into custody, but was let go after questioning.
There is no word on any other suspects.