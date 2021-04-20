PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement officials across the area are reacting after hearing the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
The majority of police officers KDKA spoke with said the video that showed Chauvin pressing his knee on the back of George Floyd's neck said it all, and they're not surprised Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.
“I think this is a great example that no one is above the law,” said Uniontown Police Lieutenant Tom Kolencik.
Kolencik stressed even police officers are not above the law.
“There’s no room in our career for that,” said Kolencik. “I’m not gonna stand for that. I can’t back that behavior and I won’t,” said Kolencik.
Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton stressed that all police aren't the same.
“One bad apple can’t paint with a broad brush and say a whole profession is bad,” said Burton.
Shaler Police Chief Sean Frank agrees and wants to remind people of one thing.
“We come to work to do a job and protect and serve the community, not to go out and hurt anybody. We are the protectors,” said Frank.
While Frank is remaining neutral on the Chauvin verdict, he said his officers aren't taught to do what Chauvin did.
“Keeping a suspect for that amount of time in that position is something we aren’t trained to do. I wouldn’t expect to see that around here,” said Frank.