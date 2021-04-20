CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Semicir Street in the city of Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood has reopened.

The city spent more than $1 million to stabilize a hillside and repair the road following a landslide.

Two years ago, that landslide destroyed a home, and took out the sidewalk as well as part of the roadway.

The landslide happened right above Riverview Park.