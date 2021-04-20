By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Semicir Street in the city of Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood has reopened.
The city spent more than $1 million to stabilize a hillside and repair the road following a landslide.
#Pittsburgh's @PghDOMI is pleased to announce the reopening of Semicir Street in the Perry North – Observatory Hill neighborhood.
Semicir Street was closed in September 2020 for a $1.18M landslide remediation and stabilization project. More: https://t.co/7debUI9VEM pic.twitter.com/Qp5bVnpsjI
— City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) April 19, 2021
Two years ago, that landslide destroyed a home, and took out the sidewalk as well as part of the roadway.
The landslide happened right above Riverview Park.