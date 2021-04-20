Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, APRIL 24 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:READ MORE: Subaru Recalls Thousands Of Cars, SUVS Due To Potential Engine And Suspension Issues
– The need for SPEED: A JP Roofing Fan N’ation go-kart race against the 171st Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Race Complex (also known as Pitt Race)
-The story of Franco’s Italian Army from Franco himself
-Wall-to-wall black and gold from another incredible Fan Cave
-Perfecting another Pens Cocktail with Quantum Spirits
-Where Yinz Been: Pens Goalie “Moose” Johan Hedberg
-This week’s Social N’at
Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates: