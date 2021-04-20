By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KDKA) — Career site Zippia is out with a list of the snobbiest states in America.
The list was compiled by weighing factors like education levels, the number of ivy leagues and wine consumption.
Massachusetts took the crown because of how more educated residents live there than the rest of the country.
Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Hampshire round out the top five.
Pennsylvania was ranked as the 23rd snobbiest state, and West Virginians were the most humble.