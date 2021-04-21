By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The American Lung Association says the Pittsburgh metro area has some of the worst air in the country.

The group released its annual “State of the Air” report Wednesday, one day ahead of Earth Day.

The new report finds that fine particle pollution was at its lowest level ever, but still failed to meet standards.

Overall, the study ranks Pittsburgh as the ninth worst air in the country for “Year-Round Particle Pollution,” and 16th worst in the country for “Short-Term Particle Pollution.”

According to the report, Allegheny County improved to its best level ever for days with high ozone smog levels; however, we still get an “F” grade and rank in at the 35th worst in the U.S.

Click here for more specific data on the Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton metro area.

The report shows that, across the U.S,. more than 135 million Americans, at least four in 10, breathe unhealthy air.

The American Lung Association used data from 2017 to 2019 for this year’s report, but did not include data from the pandemic lockdown.

The study also found that people of color are more than 60% more likely to live in an area where the air is polluted.

To read the full State Of The Air Report, visit the American Lung Association’s website here.