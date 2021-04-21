By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police say an alleged serial shoplifter is facing charges again.READ MORE: Ross Township To Rename Park For Legendary Wrestler Bruno Sammartino
Police say 42-year-old Adam Foltz was arrested in February along with Jessica Clibbens when police found more than $1,300 of stolen merchandise from a slew of stores.READ MORE: 'Tour Your Future' Gives Girls Opportunities To Explore STEM Careers
Now police say Foltz was reportedly seen in Best Buy using a device to remove the anti-theft containers from video games.MORE NEWS: Valencia Community Gives Boy Battling Cancer A First Responders Birthday Parade
He’s facing charges of retail theft and possessing instruments of crime.