By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police say an alleged serial shoplifter is facing charges again.

Police say 42-year-old Adam Foltz was arrested in February along with Jessica Clibbens when police found more than $1,300 of stolen merchandise from a slew of stores.

Now police say Foltz was reportedly seen in Best Buy using a device to remove the anti-theft containers from video games.

He’s facing charges of retail theft and possessing instruments of crime.