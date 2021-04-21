CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The first time the fair was canceled was during the Civil War. The second was during 2020.
Filed Under:Big Butler Fair, Big Butler Fairgrounds, Butler, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Big Butler Fair is returning this summer.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Senate Advances Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit Window

After a year off due to the pandemic, the board of directors announced this year’s fair will happen from Friday, July 2 to Saturday, July 10.

READ MORE: ‘You’re Next’: LeBron James Tweets Photo Of Columbus Officer Believed To Have Fatally Shot Ma’Khia Bryant, Calls For Accountability

According to the Butler Eagle, board members say they’re confident they can follow the governor’s COVID protocols.

MORE NEWS: Family Of Jonny Gammage Hopes Conviction Of Derek Chauvin Changes Policing In Future

2020 was only the second time the fair had been canceled in its 165-year history. The first time was during the Civil War.