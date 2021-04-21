By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Big Butler Fair is returning this summer.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the board of directors announced this year's fair will happen from Friday, July 2 to Saturday, July 10.
According to the Butler Eagle, board members say they're confident they can follow the governor's COVID protocols.
2020 was only the second time the fair had been canceled in its 165-year history. The first time was during the Civil War.