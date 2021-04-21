By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Girls interested in STEM jobs can get hands-on experiences with a career explorative program.
"Tour Your Future" tours are held across the Pittsburgh area and introduce girls in high school and middle school to diverse STEM careers.
Tours usually include a guided tour of the host site's facility, a Q&A-style session with women professionals and a hands-on activity.
Tour Your Future is for girls ages 11 to 17. It’s $10 per person and you can register here.