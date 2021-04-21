BREAKING NEWS:Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Stem

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Girls interested in STEM jobs can get hands-on experiences with a career explorative program.

READ MORE: Police: Bethel Park Serial Shoplifter Caught Again

“Tour Your Future” tours are held across the Pittsburgh area and introduce girls in high school and middle school to diverse STEM careers.

READ MORE: Ross Township To Rename Park For Legendary Wrestler Bruno Sammartino

Tours usually include a guided tour of the host site’s facility, a Q&A-style session with women professionals and a hands-on activity.

MORE NEWS: Valencia Community Gives Boy Battling Cancer A First Responders Birthday Parade

Tour Your Future is for girls ages 11 to 17. It’s $10 per person and you can register here.