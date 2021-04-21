By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor's dog has pleaded guilty.
Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi announced Wednesday that Robert McConnell pleaded guilty to felony count of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.
McConnell is accused of shooting and killing a neighbor’s dog that was on his property in May of last year.
The DA says McConnell first denied the shooting and told the neighbors to stay off his property, but when their dog's body was found in a shallow grave, state police confronted McConnell, who confessed to the shooting.
Sentencing is set for June 30.