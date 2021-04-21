By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ICM Partners, the talent agency for Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton, confirmed his return as Batman in “The Flash,” according to TheWrap.
Keaton made his debut as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and the 1992 sequel “Batman Returns.”
TheWrap reports “The Flash” will see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother, inadvertently creating another universe protected by Keaton’s Batman.
In 2017, the acclaimed actor received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University.