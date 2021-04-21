BREAKING NEWS:Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
Filed Under:Aliquippa, beaver, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Snow, Snowfall, weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snow and winter-like weather moved into the Pittsburgh area, flakes began to accumulate on grassy areas.

KDKA’s Briana Smith hit the roads in the Mobile Weather Lab to keep an eye on changing conditions.

In Beaver County, roadways were wet but snow wasn’t sticking on them.

Snow was accumulating on grassy areas, however.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko)

Flakes were flying downtown as well.

Grassy areas were also covered in Aliquippa.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Briana Smith)

Snowy conditions were also seen in Butler County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)