By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snow and winter-like weather moved into the Pittsburgh area, flakes began to accumulate on grassy areas.
KDKA’s Briana Smith hit the roads in the Mobile Weather Lab to keep an eye on changing conditions.
In Beaver County, roadways were wet but snow wasn’t sticking on them.
Snow in Beaver! 😳
It’s starting to stick on the grass, but will it be enough for a snowman?!☃️😂
The roadways are a different story — wet and slippery. Take your time this morning, and bundle up!@KDKA pic.twitter.com/XDnubofJS1
— Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) April 21, 2021
Snow was accumulating on grassy areas, however.
Flakes were flying downtown as well.
LOOK AT THIS. Be safe everyone this morning!! @KDKA ❄️ @RonSmileyWx @SteveKDKATV pic.twitter.com/TeTAIxvYhL
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 21, 2021
Grassy areas were also covered in Aliquippa.
Snowy conditions were also seen in Butler County.