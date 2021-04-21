By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snow and winter-like weather moved into the Pittsburgh area, flakes began to accumulate on grassy areas.

KDKA’s Briana Smith hit the roads in the Mobile Weather Lab to keep an eye on changing conditions.

In Beaver County, roadways were wet but snow wasn’t sticking on them.

Snow was accumulating on grassy areas, however.

Flakes were flying downtown as well.

Grassy areas were also covered in Aliquippa.

Snowy conditions were also seen in Butler County.