By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A hearing for an alleged Capitol rioter from Oakdale was delayed because he has COVID-19.

Jorden Mink was one of the first local suspects to be arrested in connection to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

(Photo: FBI)

The 27-year-old has remained behind bars since he was arrested in January.

Court documents say Mink used a baseball bat to shatter a window at the Capitol. He then allegedly went through the broken window and took property, like chairs, out of the Capitol, passing it on to the crowd outside. He’s also accused of trying to shatter another window.

His attorney is asking he be transferred to a treatment facility for mental health issues while he awaits trial.