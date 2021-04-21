BREAKING NEWS:Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Florida Atlantic University, Football, Hines Ward, Local TV, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is reportedly set to join Florida Atlantic’s coaching staff.

READ MORE: Columbus Police Release 10-Second Body Cam Clip Of Ma'Khia Bryant's Shooting, Criminal Investigation Bureau Reviewing Incident

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg says sources report Ward is making the move.

MORE NEWS: Michael Keaton's Return As Batman In 'The Flash' Confirmed

Ward spent the 2019-20 season as a Jets offensive assistant. He played 14 seasons with the Steelers.