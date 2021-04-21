By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is reportedly set to join Florida Atlantic's coaching staff.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg says sources report Ward is making the move.
Source: Former #Steelers and #Georgia wide receiver Hines Ward is set to join #FloridaAtlantic's coaching staff. Ward, who played 14 NFL seasons, spent 2019-20 as a Jets offensive assistant. @FAU_Owls_Nest first reported the move, noting Ward will work with WRs coach Joey Thomas.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 21, 2021
Ward spent the 2019-20 season as a Jets offensive assistant. He played 14 seasons with the Steelers.