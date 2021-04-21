By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A park in Ross Township is going to be renamed after Pittsburgh icon and legendary wrestler Bruno Sammartino.READ MORE: WWE Hall Of Famer Bruno Sammartino Dies At 82
Sammartino lived in Ross Township for 58 years, including during his record breaking run as world heavyweight champion.READ MORE: Documentary About Pittsburgh Wrestling Legend Bruno Sammartino Premieres
This Friday, April 23, Sammartino’s family and Ross Township leaders will gather at what right now is called “Sangree Park,” near Thompson Run Road.
The park will then be re-named Bruno Sammartino Park and a new sign will be unveiled with the name.
The ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday.