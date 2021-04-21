BREAKING NEWS:Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
The legendary wrestler lived in Ross Township for 58 years.
Filed Under:Bruno Sammartino, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ross Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A park in Ross Township is going to be renamed after Pittsburgh icon and legendary wrestler Bruno Sammartino.

Sammartino lived in Ross Township for 58 years, including during his record breaking run as world heavyweight champion.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This Friday, April 23, Sammartino’s family and Ross Township leaders will gather at what right now is called “Sangree Park,” near Thompson Run Road.

The park will then be re-named Bruno Sammartino Park and a new sign will be unveiled with the name.

The ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday.