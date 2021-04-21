By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood.
Police say a man was shot in the stomach and leg just after 8 p.m. on Rhine Street on Wednesday.
He was taken to a local hospital via private vehicle and is in serious but stable condition, law enforcement says.
No word on any arrests.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.