PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Finding a new center is a priority for the Steelers, and it’s something they should address early on in this year’s draft.
One player that seems to be a perfect fit for Pittsburgh is Northwestern's Rashawn Slater. Some have drawn comparisons to Maurkice Pouncey. Slater is quick, agile and can also play just about any position on the line.
Georgia's Trey Hill is an interesting prospect. He had an impressive 2019 season, but his draft stock dropped after a disappointing 2020 season. Hill would be a mid-round target.
Coach Mike Tomlin and company watched Josh Myers at Ohio State's pro day. Myer has started since his sophomore year and decided to enter the draft a year early. He could be a late-round steal.
We know the Steelers have interest in Pitt’s Jimmy Morrissey, which wouldn’t be a bad idea on the final day if he’s there