By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Steel says it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050.
U.S. Steel says it'll leverage its electric arc furnaces and other technology and depend on public-private collaboration to develop breakthroughs.
“Climate change is a global crisis that requires a global response. Today, by announcing our net-zero goal, U. S. Steel is committing to doing our part to support the U.N. Paris Agreement on climate change to achieve global carbon neutrality by 2050,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt in a press release.
"With our 120-year history of innovating to solve any challenge, U. S. Steel intends to be a part of the climate solution."
U.S. Steel says it already has the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% across the company’s global footprint by 2030, and it comes after U.S. Steel acquired Big River Steel, which the company says is the only LEED-certified steel mill in the U.S.