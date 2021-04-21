By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VALENCIA BOROUGH (KDKA) — Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were part of a special parade for a little boy in Butler County.READ MORE: Police: Bethel Park Serial Shoplifter Caught Again
Ford Bartle, of Valencia, is turning 4-years-old this week.
He has been battling cancer for the past two years.READ MORE: Ross Township To Rename Park For Legendary Wrestler Bruno Sammartino
Ford just completed his second round of treatments, and has now been in remission for several months.
However, he is scheduled to have surgery later this month in New York.
The Bartle family says they are blown away by the outpouring of support and love for Ford on his birthday.MORE NEWS: 'Tour Your Future' Gives Girls Opportunities To Explore STEM Careers
They wanted to thank all of the first responders from the area who came out to take part in the parade.