By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VALENCIA BOROUGH (KDKA) — Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were part of a special parade for a little boy in Butler County.

Ford Bartle, of Valencia, is turning 4-years-old this week.

He has been battling cancer for the past two years.

Ford just completed his second round of treatments, and has now been in remission for several months.

However, he is scheduled to have surgery later this month in New York.

The Bartle family says they are blown away by the outpouring of support and love for Ford on his birthday.

They wanted to thank all of the first responders from the area who came out to take part in the parade.