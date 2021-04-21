UnitedHealthcare At Home provides care in the convenience of a member’s home or over the phone. They begin by doing a comprehensive visit conducted by a nurse practitioner.
After this visit, a care team is built that’s designed around each member’s unique needs and to determine how often a member needs to receive visits.
This program is available at no additional cost to UnitedHealthcare® Dual Complete® Pennsylvania members. This plan is a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (DSNP), meaning individuals are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.
To learn more about DSNP plans or if you qualify, visit UHCCommunityPlan.com/PA. For more information, call 1-800-216-9542