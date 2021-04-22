By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 299 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 227 are confirmed and 72 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from three months to 93 years with a median age of 28 years. The person who died was in their 80s.
There have been 6,556 total hospitalizations and 95,140 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,850.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: