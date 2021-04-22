By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Aramark is looking to hire several positions for jobs open at PNC Park this summer.
A job fair will be hosted on Thursday, April 22, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Aramark is looking to hire food service supervisors, cashiers, catering workers, cooks, serves, and suite and club level runners and dishwashers.
Interested candidates will meet with hiring managers at the park and could be hired on the spot.
Candidates are able to apply in advance by following this link.