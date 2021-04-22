CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Prosecutors say the rifle Shelton illegally possessed wasn't used in the shooting that left five people and an unborn baby dead.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cheron Shelton, the man acquitted in the 2016 Wilkinsburg mass shooting, will spend 8 years behind bars on his conviction of a firearm charge.

Shelton was sentenced in federal court to 8 years in prison, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.

According to information presented to the court, a search warrant executed at Shelton’s mom’s home in connection with the Wilkinsburg mass shooting led investigators to find a .22 caliber rifle with an extended magazine loaded with ammunition and documents tying Shelton to the residence. The rifle wasn’t used in the shooting.

Shelton pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

A jury acquitted Shelton last year of killing five people and an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg.