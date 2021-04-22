PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has a wish list of projects to help revitalize its neighborhoods. But it always comes down to how to pay for it.

Now they can turn some of those dream projects into reality thanks to $4 million in transportation funds from the state.

For decades, they’ve been talking about renovating and developing the new Granada Theatre on Centre Avenue. But it’s sat idle and deteriorated. Now there’s money on the table for this project and many more.

The new Granada Theatre project is getting more than a half-million dollars from the state. It’ll help fund a theatre rehab and new affordable housing. Mayor Peduto’s chief of staff says it’s just one part of the effort to bring back the Hill District.

“This is everything from a new residential development that’s coming soon, continued effort and partnership to bring back the historic theatre, as well as additional steps the city will be taking in the coming years to make improvements along the whole Centre Avenue corridor,” said Dan Gilman.

There are many other projects including three-quarters of a million to build a pedestrian/bicycle path between Bakery Square and Larimer and another million to build a parking garage at Bakery Square.

A half-million dollars will be used to build a pedestrian bridge on Davis Avenue which will cross Woods Run.

And nearly $600,000 will be used to eliminate one-way traffic at Allegheny Circle on the North Side. It’ll correct the mistakes of previous urban planners.

“In the 1940s, 50s and 60s, where we cut off predominantly African American neighborhoods between highways and one-way traffic circles. We’ve seen that with Penn Circle, with Allegheny Circle. These efforts undo that,” said Gilman.

Many of these projects are aimed at keeping us safe.

“Nobody, whether they’re driving a car, riding a bike, walking or taking public transit, should die on our city streets,” said Gilman.

With today’s construction costs, $4 million doesn’t go very far. The money will be matched with city funds. More money is coming from Washington.