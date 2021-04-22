By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Dave Matthews Band is pushing back its summer tour dates, including a stop at Star Lake.
The Dave Matthews Band postponed its show from June 12 to Aug. 27.
NEW DATE: Dave Matthews Band’s tour stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake has been rescheduled to August 27. Tickets for the new date are on sale now at https://t.co/lnmGs7qyat
If you already have tickets, your tickets will be valid.
Part of the Bordas & Bordas Concert Series pic.twitter.com/OvZGtgEDTB
— The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) April 22, 2021
Right now the earliest show at Star Lake is Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire on July 7. But that could also change. Pennsylvania is only allowing 50 percent occupancy at outdoor venues if people can stay in pods that are 6 feet apart.
If you already have tickets for the Dave Matthews Band, they’ll still be valid. You can get tickets here.