By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Dave Matthews Band is pushing back its summer tour dates, including a stop at Star Lake.

The Dave Matthews Band postponed its show from June 12 to Aug. 27.

Right now the earliest show at Star Lake is Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire on July 7. But that could also change. Pennsylvania is only allowing 50 percent occupancy at outdoor venues if people can stay in pods that are 6 feet apart.

If you already have tickets for the Dave Matthews Band, they’ll still be valid. You can get tickets here.