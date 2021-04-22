By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –
Pittsburgh has been chosen as a shooting location for the upcoming “A League Of Their Own” television series.
Abbi Jacobson, Darcy Carden, and Chante Adams are all slated to star in the new streaming series.
Amazon is reimagining the baseball movie classic as a television series they will host on Amazon Prime.
In the meantime, the Pittsburgh Film Office is looking for crew members to work on the show.
It's not known just yet where the show exactly will be filming in Pittsburgh.
Crew members interested in working on the project can get more information by following this link.