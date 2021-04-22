By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Michael Keaton is partnering with a green tech company to bring a manufacturing plant and hundreds of jobs to his hometown.
Nexii Building Solution says Keaton will have an ownership stake and active role in the upcoming Pittsburgh plant slated to open in the summer of next year.
Nexii says the plant will be built entirely from its sustainable concrete alternative.
It will be developed by Trinity Sustainable Solutions, a new entity made up of Keaton, Nexii and Craig Rippole, the president of Pittsburgh-based Trinity Commercial Development.
"Growing up, many of my neighbors worked in Pittsburgh's famous steel plants; the lore was that a businessman would take an extra white shirt to work because the one he started with would get so dirty from the mills' polluted air that he'd have to put on a fresh one to come home," said Keaton, a self-described "unapologetic environmentalist," in a press release.
“Nexii’s new plant will create more than 300 green, healthy job opportunities and help revitalize my hometown in a way that helps folks right now while paving the way for future generations.”