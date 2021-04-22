By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper in Beaver County was charged for allegedly trying to withdraw a friend’s traffic citation.READ MORE: Free Yoga Classes Return To Market Square In May
State Police say Trooper Trask Alexander was charged Thursday with crimes related to tampering with evidence.READ MORE: Authorities Believe Remains Found In Lancaster County Are Those Of Amish Teen Linda Stoltzfoos
He’s accused of trying to withdraw a traffic citation another trooper had issued to one of his friends in November of last year.
Police say Alexander enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November of 2014. He’s assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Beaver.MORE NEWS: Michael Keaton Partners With Green Tech Company To Bring Plant To Pittsburgh
Right now he’s suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges and an internal investigation.