By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the attorney for a family of a student in the Pine Richland School District said their child was being used as a “scapegoat” for the decision to not renew the contract of former head football coach Eric Kasperowicz, the district released a statement.

“In response to recent media inquiries, there is absolutely no truth to allegations that the Pine-Richland School District, its School Board, staff or anyone acting on its behalf at any time leaked information, “scapegoated” any student, implicated or identified any student to anyone in any part of its investigation into the allegations of student misconduct and overall misconduct within the football program as it relates to the District’s decision not to renew the Head Football Coaching Supplemental Contract of Eric Kasperowicz. The decision not to offer Coach Kasperowicz a 2021-2022 supplemental contract was based upon: (1) findings from a three-month investigation; (2) documented football program-related events over multiple years during the Coach’s tenure with the program, and (3) the in-depth interview itself that was held with Coach Kasperowicz. These areas were outlined in a letter to Coach Kasperowicz that he is able to share.”

According to the district, a student was bullied and hazed but the family’s attorney says it had nothing to do with the football team.

“The administration here, using as an excuse, said this Asian-American child’s bullying is what led to the firing of Coach K. That is a complete and utter lie,” Joel Sansone, the attorney said. “My client is the person who’s been desecrated by the administration, to be thrown under the bus as the kid who turned in this coach.”

Meanwhile, also on Thursday morning, the Northern Regional Police Department released a statement:

“Not all scenarios can be accounted for. We rely heavily on the common-sense approach as to when the Northern Regional Police Department would need to be notified to intervene, if not spelled out. To date, the current Pine Richland administration has been proactive in collaborating with the department.”

The chief said he has confidence that administrators will continue to consult with the department when school investigations turn into criminal investigations.

Pine Richland School District went on to say in their statement that administrators had heard of “fear and concern expressed by students, staff, and parents about sharing football-related information in the course of the investigation.”