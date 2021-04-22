By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order committing the city to become carbon neutral by 2050.
Mayor Peduto’s office says the centerpiece of the Earth Day executive order is the city joining the ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability Network, which is an agreement by communities to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and avoidance to a net-zero emission level by 2050 at the latest.
"Climate change is a global issue but has severe local impacts on Pittsburgh residents, especially upon those in low-income communities who bear the brunt of negative impacts from rising temperatures, tainted air and water, and severe weather," Mayor Peduto said in a press release.
“The good news is we are taking serious steps to confront these issues and emerge from this crisis with a stronger economy and a better future for generations of Pittsburgh residents to come.”
Requirements of the order include transitioning street lights to LED, expanding mobility and transit options and creating more electric vehicle charging stations. It also requires city departments to use climate impact scoring when making budgets and to create a climate risk assessment for projects.
