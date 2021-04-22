By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – It was announced on Wednesday that Congressman Conor Lamb will serve as the Vice-Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation.

The announcement was made by the Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon and Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation, a Democrat from Washington.

The subcommittee has jurisdiction over all aspects of civil aviation including safety, infrastructure, and international issues.

“I welcome Representative Lamb to this new role on the Aviation Subcommittee, and I know that he’ll work hard for the people he serves, and all Americans,” Chair DeFazio said. “As Vice Chair, Representative Lamb will play a key role as the Committee not only continues its work to ensure the safety of our aviation system, but also as we work to improve our critical airport infrastructure, create good-paying aviation jobs across the country, and integrate new users and technologies that will shape the future of U.S. aviation.”

“Pittsburgh International Airport is one of the economic pillars of our congressional district. We must protect thousands of jobs there, and I will be honored to help the Airport carry out its plan to become even better than it was before the pandemic,” Congressman Conor Lamb said.