By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three brothers from the Pittsburgh area pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States after it was learned they attempted to steal guns from a federal firearm licensee.READ MORE: 'A League Of Their Own' Television Series To Use Pittsburgh As Filming Location
Jerwahn Atkins, Jerquay Atkins, And Jamir Atkins each pleaded guilty in front of a U.S. District Judge earlier this month.READ MORE: Benjamin Fleming, Man Accused Of Manslaughter, May Leave Hawaii Before Trial
According to evidence presented to the court, on May 30, 2020, the brothers had used a crowbar to attempt to enter the Allegheny Arms and Gun Works but triggered the alarm. They then fled in two vehicles.
A day later, they then attempted to gain entry into the National Armory in Moon Township and once again triggered the burglar alarm and were forced to flee again.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Spiritual Leaders Meeting With Police To Discuss Issues In Community
If found guilty, they are facing up to five years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to three years, and possible fines of $250,000 each.