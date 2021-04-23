CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Steele told detectives she "messed up" and used the money to pay her bills.
Filed Under:Avonmore Borough, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rebecca Steele, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AVONMORE BOROUGH (KDKA) – The former secretary of Avonmore Borough has been accused of stealing $54,000 from the borough.

READ MORE: Pirates And Duquesne Light Reopen Urban Garden At PNC Park

Rebecca Steele was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Trib.

READ MORE: Monongahela Incline To Close For 3 Days Next Week For Inspection

According to Westmoreland County detectives, Steele had made dozens of electronic transfers from the borough’s general fund.

Steele reportedly told authorities that she “messed up” and had used the money she stole to help pay her bills.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Called To Fully-Involved Structure Fire In Knoxville

She has been suspended from the job.