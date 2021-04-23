By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AVONMORE BOROUGH (KDKA) – The former secretary of Avonmore Borough has been accused of stealing $54,000 from the borough.
Rebecca Steele was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Trib.
According to Westmoreland County detectives, Steele had made dozens of electronic transfers from the borough’s general fund.
Steele reportedly told authorities that she "messed up" and had used the money she stole to help pay her bills.
She has been suspended from the job.