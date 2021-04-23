By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BELL ACRES BOROUGH (KDKA) — Residents in Bell Acres are finding more bears in their neighborhood this week.

On Friday, the Bell Acres Police said that more people reported bear sightings to their department in the morning.

Police say the bears were spotted in the 800 block of Campmeeting Road and on Witherow Road.

Police also say the bears attacked more chickens and bird feeders.

On Tuesday night, two black bears were sighted on Highview Drive, and they knocked over a chicken coop and killed a chicken.

For the time being, police are asking that Bell Acres residents “remove all outside food sources” and follow black bear guidance set by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Police say that anyone who sees a bear in the area should report the sighting to their department at 412-741-3010 and that they will call the Pennsylvania Game Commission.