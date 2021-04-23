CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Two homes were destroyed and firefighters are attempting to save a third.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two homes on Beltzhoover Avenue are considered a total loss due to a 2-alarm fire and firefighters are trying to save a third.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews were called to the scene in the 400 block of Beltzhoover Avenue just before 1:20 a.m. on Friday.

As of around 2:00 a.m., firefighters have been in defensive mode trying to save a third home.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire was considered under control as of 2:49 a.m.

All occupants have been able to escape.

Four adults have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

