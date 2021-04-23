By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two homes on Beltzhoover Avenue are considered a total loss due to a 2-alarm fire and firefighters are trying to save a third.READ MORE: Pirates And Duquesne Light Reopen Urban Garden At PNC Park
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews were called to the scene in the 400 block of Beltzhoover Avenue just before 1:20 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE: Report: Former Avonmore Secretary Accused Of Stealing $54,000
Beltzhoover Ave fire pic.twitter.com/yAASnCTxMz
— Scott Danka (@dankfloydKDKA) April 23, 2021
As of around 2:00 a.m., firefighters have been in defensive mode trying to save a third home.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire was considered under control as of 2:49 a.m.
All occupants have been able to escape.
Four adults have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.MORE NEWS: Monongahela Incline To Close For 3 Days Next Week For Inspection
We will have more on Your Day Pittsburgh and here on KDKA.com throughout the morning.