By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH (KDKA) – Investigators in Washington County are working to determine the cause of a fire in California Borough.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mounted Patrol Horse 'Munch' Celebrates 10th Birthday
The fire on California Drive had firefighters called to the scene just after 4:00 a.m.
A person driving past the home saw the flames and called the fire department to alert them.READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Man That Fell Over Hillside On Mt. Washington
The house was unoccupied at the time as the woman who lives there was at work.
No one was injured and the damage is being assessed.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Temperatures On The Horizon Following Chilly Week
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details