By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CALIFORNIA BOROUGH (KDKA) – Investigators in Washington County are working to determine the cause of a fire in California Borough.

The fire on California Drive had firefighters called to the scene just after 4:00 a.m.

A person driving past the home saw the flames and called the fire department to alert them.

The house was unoccupied at the time as the woman who lives there was at work.

No one was injured and the damage is being assessed.

