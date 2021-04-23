By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 350 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 270 are confirmed and 80 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one month to 87 years with a median age of 31 years.
The dates of death range from September 8, 2020 to April 22, 2021 with only one of the deaths dating back to September 2020. The health department says all of the newly reported deaths were associated with a long-term care facility. Among the deceased, one person was in their 80s and two were in their 90s.
There have been 6,578 total hospitalizations and 95,490 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,853.
