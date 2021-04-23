By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (KDKA) – Steelers cornerback Justin Layne has been arrested on several charges in Lake County, Ohio.
The 23-year-old is charged with driving under suspension, speeding, and having a firearm in his vehicle.
According to Willoughby Hill Police Chief Matthew Naegele, Layne was pulled over just before 1:30 a.m., driving 89mph in a 60mph zone on Interstate 90.
According to Willoughby Hill Police Chief Matthew Naegele, Layne was pulled over just before 1:30 a.m., driving 89mph in a 60mph zone on Interstate 90.

Officers had learned that Layne's license had been suspended and had a warrant for failing to appear for another traffic violation.
Police smelled marijuana and saw residue in the car, prompting a search.
A loaded handgun was in the center console of the car.
Layne was cited and booked for speeding and improper handling of a firearm.
Layne was cited and booked for speeding and improper handling of a firearm.

Layne was with two other people in the car, they were not arrested or charged.
