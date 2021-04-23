By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (KDKA) – Steelers cornerback Justin Layne has been arrested on several charges in Lake County, Ohio.

The 23-year-old is charged with driving under suspension, speeding and having a firearm in his vehicle.

According to Willoughby Hill Police Chief Matthew Naegele, Layne was pulled over in his Dodge Charger just before 1:30 a.m., driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 90. Two other people were in the vehicle.

Police say Layne identified himself as a professional football player during the traffic stop.

Officers had learned that Layne’s license had been suspended and had a warrant for failing to appear for another traffic violation.

Police smelled marijuana and saw residue in the car, prompting a search.

A loaded handgun was in the center console of the car.

Layne was cited and booked for speeding and improper handling of a firearm.

He reportedly explained to police that he forgot the gun was in the car and thought he paid his previous traffic fines.

Police told KDKA Layne did post bond late Friday morning though and the two passengers riding with him during the traffic stop are not facing charges.

A Steelers spokesperson said “We are aware of the incident but still gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

KDKA spoke with some local Steelers fans who said they forgive the NFL cornerback.

