By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters have been called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire on Estella Street at Freeland Street in the Knoxville neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking the public to avoid the area at this time due to several tall trees that also had caught fire.
A second fire now in Knoxville @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BUv2XlXsQb
— Scott Danka (@dankfloydKDKA) April 23, 2021
Just about an hour prior, two homes had been destroyed and a third also caught fire a few blocks over on Beltzhoover Avenue.
It is not known at this time if anyone was inside of the structure at the time of the fire.
We will have more on Your Day Pittsburgh and here on KDKA.com throughout the morning.