By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A local man pleaded guilty to sexual assault and attempted homicide charges.

According to the Observer-Reporter, Alfred Quevi Jr. is accused of getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant and trying to kill his stepson.

(Photo: Washington County Jail)

He appeared in court via video and apologized for his actions.

A judge sentenced him to 15 to 30 years in prison.