By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A local man pleaded guilty to sexual assault and attempted homicide charges.
According to the Observer-Reporter, Alfred Quevi Jr. is accused of getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant and trying to kill his stepson.
He appeared in court via video and apologized for his actions.
A judge sentenced him to 15 to 30 years in prison.