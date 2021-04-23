CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing Person, North Huntingdon, North Huntingdon Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — The North Huntingdon Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

READ MORE: Greene, Washington Counties Work To Expand Internet Access

(Photo Credit: North Huntingdon Police Department)

Police say Marcus is from the Carpenter Lane area of Penns Woods. Officials did not provide the boy’s last name.

READ MORE: Pirates Charities Lifts Spirits Of Wounded Warriors With Home Run Derby Challenge On MLB The Show 21

Marcus was wearing a gray shirt, blue pants and Under Armour shoes. He also has blonde hair and braces.

MORE NEWS: Kidsburgh: Sending Kids To Summer Camp

Call police at 724-863-8800 with any information.