By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — The North Huntingdon Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police say Marcus is from the Carpenter Lane area of Penns Woods. Officials did not provide the boy's last name.
Marcus was wearing a gray shirt, blue pants and Under Armour shoes. He also has blonde hair and braces.
Call police at 724-863-8800 with any information.