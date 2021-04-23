By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has told vaccine administrators to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus shots.
The news follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommending to restart the use of the vaccine on Friday.
The vaccine was paused due to a concern about rare, but serious clots, a condition called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, in other words clotting along with a low level of clotting cells called platelets.
The department recommended the pause in administering the vaccine until further guidance from the CDC and FDA was available.