By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Mounted Patrol celebrated a "big" birthday on Thursday.
The unit celebrated the 10th birthday of "Munch."
He's a Percheron, and he is the tallest horse in the unit.
Former Steeler Maurkice Pouncey donated Munch to the Pittsburgh Police and he named the horse in honor of his mentor, former offensive line coach Mike Munchak.