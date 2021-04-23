PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road in Minnesota this weekend, but their charitable organization put the home ballpark to good use on Friday.
A group of Wounded Warriors gathered in the Club Level at PNC Park to play MLB The Show 21. The veterans competed in a home run derby challenge and even received a surprise visit from Pirates pitcher Steven Brault, who met with them via Zoom.
Pirates Charities held the event to lift the spirits of everyone in attendance.
"With COVID restrictions coming up better, people are allowed to go places," said James Martin of the Wounded Warrior Project. "With the release of MLB The Show and us being able to bring warriors together with the beautiful facilities inside this stadium, none of this happens without both partners working together and making something gorgeous. I'm eternally grateful."
As for the virtual home run derby, veteran Leo Robert of Pittsburgh hit 24 home runs and took home a signed Brault jersey as his prize.