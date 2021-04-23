By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates and Duquesne Light are reopening the urban garden at PNC Park.
On Thursday, volunteers prepared the space on the suite level, planting vegetables and herbs that will grow there.
The urban garden prepares the ballpark with healthy foods.
Pirates president Travis Williams says that there is a new feature this year that Pittsburghers will see around the city.
"For every home run, home or away, we're going to plant a tree around the city of Pittsburgh and in the region," Williams said. "We're going to target underserved neighborhoods where there's a need to plant trees and really help improve that heat island effect that is happening around those neighborhoods."
Williams said that the garden helps provide more than 300 pounds of fresh produce.