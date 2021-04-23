CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Primary Care Health Services and Duquesne Pharmacists are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting today and 9:00 a.m. and lasting until noon, the Primary Care Health Services will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spartan Community Center of Hazelwood.

PCHS’s COVID-19 vaccination team has partnered with Duquesne Pharmacists and their interns to get people vaccinated.

Anyone that wants to get vaccinated is asked to schedule an appointment by calling the Health Center at 412-422-9520.

Walk-ins will be accepted.

The clinic will use the Moderna BioNTech vaccine which will require a second dose.