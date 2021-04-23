PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friend of PTL and advice columnist Natalie Bencivenga is sharing her recipe for a vegan breakfast!
Breakfast Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1 block of extra firm tofu. (Make sure it is drained between two towels and as much water pressed out ahead of time). Then crumble it up.
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2-4 cloves of garlic, chopped (I like a lot of garlic but some people prefer less)
- 1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped
- 2-3 green onions, chopped
- 1 8oz container of baby bella mushrooms (they come pre-sliced in packages if that’s faster)
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 5 oz baby spinach
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast *this is the secret ingredient!*
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp vegan mayo (I like the follow your heart brand)
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- tortilla (soft)
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 avocado, sliced (to add at the end on top of the taco)
- salsa or hot sauce (optional) to add on top
Directions: A lot of this can be chopped up ahead of time. Then, it is just about sautéing, then adding tofu, spinach and spices. Wrap in tortilla shell, top with salsa or hot sauce and avocado if desired.