By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We may be months away from Halloween, but this weekend, you can pay to get scared!
The ScareHouse is reopening for a special, encore event at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.
The Halloween Experience will return for one weekend only.
Tickets will be available today from 7:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. and again on Saturday and Sunday.
However, due to COVID-19 precautions, capacity and occupancy limits will be in place.
You can purchase tickets on the ScareHouse website by following this link.