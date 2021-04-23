CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Mills Mall, Pittsburgh News, Scarehouse

By: KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We may be months away from Halloween, but this weekend, you can pay to get scared!

READ MORE: Primary Care Health Services Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic In Hazelwood

The ScareHouse is reopening for a special, encore event at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

The Halloween Experience will return for one weekend only.

READ MORE: Pirates And Duquesne Light Reopen Urban Garden At PNC Park

Tickets will be available today from 7:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. and again on Saturday and Sunday.

However, due to COVID-19 precautions, capacity and occupancy limits will be in place.

MORE NEWS: Report: Former Avonmore Secretary Accused Of Stealing $54,000

You can purchase tickets on the ScareHouse website by following this link.